RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives $197.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $196.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.42.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 23.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -5.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

