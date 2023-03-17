Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Xometry (XMTR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR):

3/3/2023 – Xometry had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $57.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Xometry had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Xometry was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

3/2/2023 – Xometry had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Xometry was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

3/2/2023 – Xometry had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $27.00.

3/2/2023 – Xometry had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $15.00.

1/31/2023 – Xometry is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of XMTR stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $14.98. 1,905,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,526. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55. The company has a market cap of $667.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of -0.03.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Xometry’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,207.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Xometry news, COO Peter Goguen sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $48,517.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,947.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,207.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,923. Corporate insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xometry by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 174,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 129,959 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Xometry by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Xometry by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

