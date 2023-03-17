Reviewing Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and SomaLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunshine Biopharma -522.73% -10.72% -10.42% SomaLogic -81.72% -18.23% -15.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of SomaLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of SomaLogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunshine Biopharma $490,878.00 39.11 -$12.44 million N/A N/A SomaLogic $81.63 million 5.55 -$87.55 million ($0.46) -5.37

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and SomaLogic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sunshine Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SomaLogic.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sunshine Biopharma and SomaLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunshine Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A SomaLogic 0 0 2 0 3.00

SomaLogic has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 331.85%. Given SomaLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than Sunshine Biopharma.

Summary

SomaLogic beats Sunshine Biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs. It is also involved in the development and commercialization of science-based nutritional supplements. Its products include treatment for Coronavirus infections and anticancer drugs. The company was founded on August 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

