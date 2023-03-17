REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

REX traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.95. 45,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,244. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $520.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 40.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

