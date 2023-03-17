Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,625 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $186.49 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

