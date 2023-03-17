Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) CEO Acquires $86,000.00 in Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) CEO Paul D. Mckinney bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,730.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ring Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,252,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,325. The company has a market capitalization of $307.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Ring Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $5.09.

Institutional Trading of Ring Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,280,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 477,515 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,355,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 276,477 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,044,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 339,806 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,750,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 188,033 shares during the period. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

