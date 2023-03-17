Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 5,300 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,500 ($67.03) to GBX 5,300 ($64.59) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($87.75) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($91.41) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,200 ($75.56) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($84.10) to GBX 7,400 ($90.19) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($81.66) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,123.08 ($74.63).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,281 ($64.36) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,022.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,464.34. The company has a market capitalization of £66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 827.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.72. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,406 ($78.07).

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a GBX 185.35 ($2.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,379.31%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($72.18), for a total transaction of £128,329.74 ($156,404.31). 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.