Ripio Credit Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16,885.17 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $16,885.17 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 47.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00313472 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $18,313.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

