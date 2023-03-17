Robert Dennehy Sells 3,250 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $223,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $215,377.50.

On Monday, January 9th, Robert Dennehy sold 14,763 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $989,121.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Robert Dennehy sold 1,404 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $89,954.28.

On Friday, December 23rd, Robert Dennehy sold 10,498 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $664,628.38.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MTSI stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $68.88. The stock had a trading volume of 987,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.78. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

