Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.44.

NYSE:RHI traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.49. 562,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,475. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average is $77.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $122.29.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 31.89%.

Robert Half International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

