Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stock Position Trimmed by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,236,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications comprises approximately 5.0% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Rogers Communications worth $57,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 16.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:RCI opened at $44.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

