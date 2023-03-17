Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RCI. Scotiabank increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.31.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.53. 87,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,002. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

