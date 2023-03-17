Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €31.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.91) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €42.22 ($45.40) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €31.18 ($33.53) and a fifty-two week high of €44.52 ($47.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.98.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

