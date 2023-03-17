Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €890.00 Price Target

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been given a €890.00 ($956.99) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($795.70) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €908.00 ($976.34) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays set a €905.00 ($973.12) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €805.00 ($865.59) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($946.24) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

Shares of EPA:MC opened at €801.70 ($862.04) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €796.60 and its 200 day moving average is €710.52. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($210.16) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($280.16).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.