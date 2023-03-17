Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $350.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $315.38.
Biogen Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Biogen stock opened at $265.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.