Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$41.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 1.3 %

PWCDF traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $25.65. 40,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,121. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.