Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Price Target to GBX 1,600

Sanne Group (LON:SNN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,500 ($18.28) to GBX 1,600 ($19.50) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LON SNN opened at GBX 921 ($11.22) on Tuesday. Sanne Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 950 ($11.58). The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 921 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 919.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11.

Sanne Group plc provides corporate, fund and private client administration, reporting, and fiduciary services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Channel Islands, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Mauritius. The company offers fund services, including private equity, private debt, real assets, and hedge services; corporate services comprising governance, fiduciary, administration, listing, escrow, employee incentives and independent trustee, treasury, accounting and financial reporting, regulatory, tax, and compliance services; and data management and consolidation, portfolio monitoring, portfolio investment monitoring, and compliance services.

