Royal Bank of Canada Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$85.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANCTF. Desjardins upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

ANCTF traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $45.50. 35,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,046. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average is $44.97.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

