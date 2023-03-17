Royal Bank of Canada Raises Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to C$9.00

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CWXZF opened at $4.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $6.97.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

