Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €10.25 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.02) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.20) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €10.20 ($10.97) price objective on E.On in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.29) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($11.29) target price on E.On in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €10.85 ($11.66) on Monday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a one year high of €10.80 ($11.61). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.17.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

