RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.08

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 13000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

RT Minerals Stock Up 1,500.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

About RT Minerals

RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold and base metals. The company owns a 100% interest in the Norwalk gold property comprising three unpatented mineral claims that includes 29 units covering an area of 445 hectares located in Wawa, Ontario.

