RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Given New $15.00 Price Target at B. Riley

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 82.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RumbleON from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RumbleON from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

RumbleON Stock Performance

Shares of RMBL opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $133.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Trading of RumbleON

RumbleON Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in RumbleON during the first quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 268.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 48.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

