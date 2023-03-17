RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Given New $15.00 Price Target at B. Riley

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 82.26% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RumbleON from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RumbleON from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th.
Shares of RMBL opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $133.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.30.
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
