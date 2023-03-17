S.A. Mason LLC Has $424,000 Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Illumina by 50.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 282.7% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.65. 379,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.60. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $371.16.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. Illumina’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.40.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

