S.A. Mason LLC Sells 55 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 1.7% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.6% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Intuit by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.53.
INTU stock traded down $6.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $411.66. 731,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $507.71.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.75%.
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
