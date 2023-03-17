Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Trading Up 1.5 %
Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.95.
In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
