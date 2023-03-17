Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Up 1.5 %

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 83,187 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.