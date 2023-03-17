Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.4 %

CRM opened at $187.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 891.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.54 and its 200-day moving average is $153.68. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,641,547. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

