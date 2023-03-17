Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CAO Sells $59,795.19 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $59,795.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 362,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,272.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Andrew Munk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, James Andrew Munk sold 7,316 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $141,637.76.

On Monday, December 19th, James Andrew Munk sold 3,088 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $38,445.60.

Shares of IOT traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $19.02. 5,729,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 0.92. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 8.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara in the third quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

