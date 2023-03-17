Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Director Jonathan Chadwick Sells 9,154 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $173,834.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,069,699.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Samsara Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of IOT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,729,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,483. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $21.49.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Samsara in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Samsara Company Profile
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
