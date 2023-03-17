Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Director Jonathan Chadwick Sells 9,154 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $173,834.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,069,699.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Samsara Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of IOT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,729,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,483. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of research firms recently commented on IOT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Samsara from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Samsara in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

