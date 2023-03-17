Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $226.00 to $200.00. The stock had previously closed at $149.67, but opened at $119.31. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics shares last traded at $121.15, with a volume of 1,627,298 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.88.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 19.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

