Sareum (LON:SAR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $119.84

Shares of Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 119.84 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.04). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.19), with a volume of 148,819 shares traded.

Sareum Stock Up 5.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,250.00 and a beta of -0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen Parker acquired 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £15,578.16 ($18,986.18). 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sareum

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

