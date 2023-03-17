Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SLB. Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Schlumberger from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,696 shares of company stock valued at $15,227,195 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

