Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Decreased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,516,000 after acquiring an additional 706,560 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,964,000 after purchasing an additional 347,387 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,201,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,965,000 after purchasing an additional 206,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,104,000 after purchasing an additional 195,094 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $63.30. 41,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,636. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

