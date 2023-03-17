Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average of $74.22.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

