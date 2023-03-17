Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Shares Gap Up to $7.45

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $7.84. Scilex shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 35,905 shares changing hands.

Scilex Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10.

Get Scilex alerts:

Institutional Trading of Scilex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCLX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scilex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scilex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Scilex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.