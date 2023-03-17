Scott S. Slater Purchases 3,187 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) Director Scott S. Slater bought 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,746.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Limoneira Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.46. 93,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

LMNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limoneira

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after acquiring an additional 626,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Limoneira during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,862,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Limoneira during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Limoneira by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 106,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Limoneira by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 95,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

Further Reading

