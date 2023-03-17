SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Shares Down 7.3%

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. 45,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 341,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

SeaStar Medical Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SeaStar Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SeaStar Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on providing novel solutions and services to treat hyperinflammation and cytokine storm in critically ill patients. The company is developing and commercializing extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses.

