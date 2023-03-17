SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $11.50.

SecureWorks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $7.49 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 8,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $75,376.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 420,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,491.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

Featured Stories

