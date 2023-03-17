Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives $42.90 Average PT from Analysts

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.90.
SMTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Semtech to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Shares of SMTC opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.96. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50.
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
