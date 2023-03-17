Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives $42.90 Average PT from Analysts

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.90.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Semtech to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of SMTC opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.96. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Semtech Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 2,792.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Semtech in the third quarter worth approximately $10,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.