Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRG opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $14.52.

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 6,152 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $74,008.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,748,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,458,749.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 6,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $74,008.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,748,857 shares in the company, valued at $189,458,749.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $70,418.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643,018 shares in the company, valued at $188,654,797.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,944 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,644 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRG. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 162.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,885,000 after purchasing an additional 471,047 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $606,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

