Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,528 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHEL opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.56) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.34) to GBX 2,950 ($35.95) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

