Short Interest in Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Rises By 8.7%

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,849,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the February 13th total of 9,981,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 108,490.0 days.

AANNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Aroundtown from €3.10 ($3.33) to €2.90 ($3.12) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.52.

Shares of AANNF stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $7.17.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

