Short Interest in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Increases By 8.4%

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALLGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,520,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 15,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.93. Ball has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $94.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ball will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.