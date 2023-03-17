Short Interest in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Increases By 8.4%

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,520,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 15,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.93. Ball has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $94.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ball will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Ball

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

