Short Interest in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Rises By 7.9%

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Avian Securities lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $1,384,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at $45,019,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $12,607,900. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $117.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.23 and a beta of 0.39.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
Further Reading
