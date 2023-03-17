Short Interest in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Rises By 7.9%

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Avian Securities lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.11.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $1,384,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at $45,019,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $12,607,900. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,868,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $117.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.23 and a beta of 0.39.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.