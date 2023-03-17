Short Interest in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Declines By 7.5%

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 812,600 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the February 13th total of 878,300 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 409.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. 35.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping Trading Up 1.7 %

BBCP opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $392.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBCP. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.