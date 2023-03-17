Short Interest in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Declines By 7.4%

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the February 13th total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCLP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the third quarter worth $87,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSI Compressco Trading Down 8.5 %

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

