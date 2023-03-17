Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Increases By 5.4%

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,679,000 after acquiring an additional 44,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,778,000 after acquiring an additional 77,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,209,000 after acquiring an additional 109,370 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 176,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 2.9 %

EGBN stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.12. 81,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,063. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.08 and a 1 year high of $60.40.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 33.56%. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

