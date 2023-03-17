Short Interest in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Expands By 8.2%

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,417 shares of company stock worth $833,461. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHI traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 373,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.44. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

