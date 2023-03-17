Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Rises By 7.7%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.82.
Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
