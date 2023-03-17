Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives $86.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

SSTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Insider Activity

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $7,069,061.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,677,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,075,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $436,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $7,069,061.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,677,610 shares in the company, valued at $881,075,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,827 shares of company stock valued at $12,746,776. 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shutterstock Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,436,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,634,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,335,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,485,000 after purchasing an additional 289,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 983,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,833,000 after purchasing an additional 253,866 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36. Shutterstock has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $98.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

