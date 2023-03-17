Signature Wealth Management Group Sells 2,530 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Signature Wealth Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average of $82.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

